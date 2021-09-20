William Clare Robertson, of Cadillac and Okemos, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He passed away at McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital. He was 88.
William was born in 1933 to George and Juanita (Conner) Robertson in Detroit, Michigan. He received his Doctorate of Dentistry from University of Detroit. William spent his career working as a dentist in Lansing, Michigan for 67 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed his cars, boats, trains and spending time in Cadillac with his family.
William is survived by his loving children, Michael Robertson, David (Yza) Robertson, and Pamela (Ramón) Gomez; grandchildren, Conner (Mia), Liam and Shanna Robertson, Julia Gomez and Kristy (Kyle) Doornbos; step-grandchildren, Trixie, Marianne, Julia, Mark, Jason, Kate and Abby; a host of cousins and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Juanita Robertson and sister, Marguerite Curtis.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 2 pm with visitation held one hour prior at the Lifehouse Assembly of God in Cadillac. Interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.