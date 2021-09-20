William Clare Robertson, of Cadillac and Okemos, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He passed away at McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital. He was 88.

William was born in 1933 to George and Juanita (Conner) Robertson in Detroit, Michigan. He received his Doctorate of Dentistry from University of Detroit. William spent his career working as a dentist in Lansing, Michigan for 67 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed his cars, boats, trains and spending time in Cadillac with his family.

William is survived by his loving children, Michael Robertson, David (Yza) Robertson, and Pamela (Ramón) Gomez; grandchildren, Conner (Mia), Liam and Shanna Robertson, Julia Gomez and Kristy (Kyle) Doornbos; step-grandchildren, Trixie, Marianne, Julia, Mark, Jason, Kate and Abby; a host of cousins and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Juanita Robertson and sister, Marguerite Curtis.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 2 pm with visitation held one hour prior at the Lifehouse Assembly of God in Cadillac. Interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.