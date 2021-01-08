William Cleo Harrington age 70 of Lake City, passed away on January 5, 2021 at Autumnwood of McBain. He was born on October 15, 1950 at Cadillac to Edgar and Betty (Billet) Harrington. He married Edith Sefulan on Dec. 18, 1982 in Ilo Ilo, Philippines. Bill worked as the Yard Master for Lake City Drop Forge for over 30 years and had been a group leader. He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City and was an active member for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and had created a family farm and loved working with chickens and rabbits.

He is survived by his wife, Edith Harrington of Lake City, two sons, Stephen (Laura) Harrington and Christopher (Jane) Harrington both of Midland. He has four grandchildren, Cate Tierney, Eliza Harrington, Dominick Harrington, and Gwen Harrington. He has one sister Mary Ann (Gary) Carrigan of Lake City and a sister- in- law, Betty Harrington of Lucas, additional in-laws are Vincente (Merly) Sefulon of Ilo Ilo, Philippines, Evangeline Satorre of Manila, Gloria Seguiza of Manila and Magdalena Ganzon of Ilo Ilo, Philippines.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Robert Harrington, Gerald Harrington, Edward Harrington and a nephew, Ron Harrington.

Services will be held at the St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City at 11:00 A.M. on January 16, 2021. A Rosary will be held at 9:45 A.M with visitation after from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the church prior to the service. Father Michael Janowski and Father Alex Kowalkowski will officiate. Burial will take place in the Riverside Township Cemetery in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association, the Parkinson's Association, and the St. Stephen Church confessional project. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

