TUSTIN — William D. Miller of Tustin passed away Saturday morning, April 11, 2020 at his home. He was 87.
Arrangements were made by the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. A full obituary will follow in the Cadillac News.
Updated: April 13, 2020 @ 5:33 am
