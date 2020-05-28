William David Stowe

EVART — William David Stowe, of Evart, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was 59.

    Mr. Stowe was born December 5, 1960 in Petoskey to David Louis and Lillian Marie (Sams) Stowe. He had attended Petoskey Public Schools. William had worked as a maintenance man at Boyne Mountain. He moved to Evart from Petoskey in 2015. William was known as an easy-going jokester and enjoyed fishing.

     He is survived by two sisters, Cynthia (Daniel) Patykowski of Hersey, Melissa Stowe of Medina, NY; a brother, Larry (Connie) Stowe of Lake City; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Gloria Branch.

    William will be laid to rest is Hersey Village Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be announced after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

