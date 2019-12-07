CADILLAC — William Edward McVety passed away on December 5, 2019 at Sunnyside Senior Living in Cadillac at the age of 95. He was born on the banks of the Butterfield Creek in Missaukee County to John Robert and Frances Lucinda McVety on April 7, 1924.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Army, during which time he served in World War II, Korean and Vietnam Wars. While in the service, he was an encrypter at the NATO Headquarters in Paris, France, a paratrooper and radio operator. He retired as Master Sergeant after 20 years of faithful duty. After retirement, he worked for the City of Flint, Parks and Recreation division for 17 years, retiring in 1986.

Bill is survived by his brother, Allen (Mary) McVety; sisters-in-law, Geraldine McVety, Mattie McVety; many nieces, nephews and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Helen; brothers and sisters: Robert (Zona) McVety, Jean (Junior) Davis, Alice (John) Bailey, Donald McVety, Clare (Alvia) McVety, Vernon McVety and Norleen (Carl) Miles.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to all the staff at Sunnyside Senior Living, who cared for Bill for the past five years with love, respect and dignity. We will be forever grateful.

A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

