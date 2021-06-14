William Floyd Allison of Cadillac passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was 70.

Floyd was born September 1, 1950 in Cadillac to Ray and Geraldine (Butler) Allison.

He graduated from high school and served in the United States Army during Vietnam; after his time in the army he served in the Naval Reserves for many years. He worked for Wedin International and Rempco for over 45 years before retiring.

Floyd attended NorthernLight Church in Cadillac. He was a member of the Veterans Support Group in Cadillac. Floyd was a people person and was always willing to lend a hand. He loved spending time with his grandchildren out at the property. Floyd was well known for his ingenuity and ways to transform traps and duct tape into anything.

On July 4, 1992 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Cadillac he married Judy K. Selders and she survives him along with children: Eric W. (Danielle) Allison of Gillette, Wyoming, Jamie (Tiffany) Stiver, Kristie (Tony) Crawford of Olmstead, Kentucky, Billie Stiver (Brett Bales) of Cadillac, Richard (Addie) Stiver of Kalamazoo and Lisa (Robert) Soles of Asheboro, North Carolina; grandchildren: Blake and Rian Allison, Sidney (Juan) Welch, Garrett Jesweak( Megan), Bryce Bales; Maggie Stiver, Tanner, Taylor, Reagan Soles; great-grandchild, Logan Jesweak; brothers: Kenneth (Karen) Allison of Cadillac and Randy (Sherry) Allison of Stanwood and sister-in-law, Christine Allison.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son Ryan T. Allison; a brother, Dan Allison and a great-nephew, Bryce Allison.

Memorial services will be held 1:00 PM, Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at NorthernLight Church in Cadillac with Pastor John Mellish officiating and with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

