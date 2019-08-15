LEROY — William Frank Podsaid, age 58, of LeRoy passed away on August 13, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Hospital of Traverse City.
He was born on June 17, 1961 in Cass County, Grandview, Missouri, to William Jr. and Joan (Humphrey) Podsaid. He married Cheryl Bigelow on August 3, 1990 in Monroe, Michigan.
William loved watching the Lions, Tigers, and was a huge Red Wings fan. He enjoyed cooking. After serving in the United States Air Force he went to college at Florida State where he became an LPN, and worked for Huron Valley Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; children, James Dolezal, Amy Champagne, and Deanna Dolezal. He has five grandchildren; surviving siblings, Deborah (Mark) Demmer, Larry (Chris) Podsaid, Sherri (Rick) LaFountaine, Kevin (Lisa) Podsaid, and Sue (Dennis) Karol; sister in-law, Linda (Doug) Heath, brother-in-law, Rick (Pam) Bigelow.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
No services are being held at this time. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
