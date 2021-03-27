William Frederick Heater, age 91, of Lake City passed away peacefully at his Zephyrhills, Florida home with loved ones by his side on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Bill was born June 12, 1929 in Ypsilanti, Michigan to William Howard and Helen (Holly) Heater. During his formative years he was highly influenced by his cherished Grandma, Grace Holly. On October 18, 1952, he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Betty Watling. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in 2020.
After graduating from Ypsilanti High School Bill honorably served in the United States Army where he fought in the Korean War. When he returned home he worked at the Ypsilanti Post Office for several years and worked 30 years for Ford Motor Company, Rawsonville Plant, retiring as a supervisor in 1986.
He was a longtime member of Cadillac Christian Reformed Church and previous member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Lake City and Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Ypsilanti. In addition, he was prior president of the Ypsilanti Optimist Club, board member of the Crooked Lake Association and board member of Zephyrhills Wedgewood Manor Community.
He was an avid golfer belonging to several leagues at Missaukee Golf Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and just being outdoors. His true love was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Betty, he is survived by their five children: Christine (Karl) Kuenning, Karen (Robert) Stone, Kathryn (Mark) DeNise, Karla Graessley and William Scott (Carol) Heater, 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a sister Margaret (Donald) Julien.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at Cadillac Christian Reformed Church at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cadillac Christian Reformed Church, P.O. Box 187, Cadillac, MI 49601. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
