William G. Northrup of Cadillac formerly of Sanford passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 77.
Bill was born January 26, 1944 in Pine River Township, Gratiot County to Clark William and Cordelia Elva (Youngs) Northrup and they preceded him in death.
On August 22, 1964 he married Ruth Ann Holsinger and she preceded him in death on April 11, 2003.
Bill worked at General Motors from 1964 to 1994 and retired after 30 years. He was 13 when he met his future wife at a church camp and continued his love for not only Ruth, but for the Lord as well throughout his adult life.
He was a jokester with a fun sense of sarcasm. Bill loved classic cars and traveling. He spent winters in Florida and the family has many fond memories of camping. Bill loved his family. His wife Ruth was his true sweetheart. He loved babies and welcomed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren with much joy; taking them camping and swimming every summer for a month at a time.
Bill is survived by his children: Laressa Ann Northrup of Sanford, Clark Robert (Becky) Northrup of Cadillac, Andrew William (Ann) Northrup of Burton; grandchildren: Aaron Northrup, Danielle (Matt) Dennis, Andrea Northrup, Travis Northrup; great-grandchildren: Kaylee, Levi and Lexi Dennis; siblings: Ruth (Joe) Sanger, Esther (Clyde) Kimball, Kathy (Ivan) Palmer and Donald Northrup.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Independent Bible Church in Cadillac with Reverend Nate Walker officiating. Friends may meet the family Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Alma.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
