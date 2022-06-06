William "Bill" Gene Friend, 79, of Lake City, Michigan passed away peacefully May 27, 2022 from ALS surrounded by family, and with a great view of the lake.
Bill, a gentleman and a "gentle man", lived life as an example to us all. He was a fierce hugger, a ballroom dancer, a volunteer (Optimist Club, Relay for Life, Project Red, Ingham County Fair), and an MSU Spartan to the bone. He was a reader, a card shark, a hell of a softball pitcher, a traveler, and a lifelong fisherman.
He spent most of his life in the Lansing area: Sexton High School, Michigan State University and working as a DeKalb agronomist. His heart also pulled him to Lake City where his family always kept a cottage. Bill was a veteran of the US Army National Guard.
Balancing hard work with play, Bill still found time to watch yet another sporting event. Perhaps the biggest women's sports fan ever, he and his wife Bonnie graced many bleachers in the state.
Bill loved his church community at Mason First Presbyterian, and for the past few years the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City. Devotion to his friends, family, and community are his legacy.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Bonnie, who cared for him throughout his illness, his daughters, Denise (Mike), Connie (Mike) and Lori, and his beloved grandchildren, Bailey, Cameron, Jonas, Halle, Jasper, Tristan, and Paige. He will also be missed dearly by many family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Mason Presbyterian Church. Visitation with family will be from 1-3pm, with the service at 3pm.
Interment will be on June 30, at 4pm, at the Lake City Cemetery, followed by a potluck at the lake house.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the ALS Society of Michigan or the First Presbyterian Churches of Mason or Lake City.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family.
