William "Bill" George Maddox, of Cadillac, passed away on Wednesday, July 20th, 2022 at Munson Cadillac Hospital, surrounded by family. He was 72.
Bill was born on March 8, 1950 in Cadillac, Michigan to Earnest Leroy and Evelyn Ruth (Hudson) Maddox. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Shawn (Griswald) Maddox. They were married for 25 years. During their marriage, Bill and Shawn nurtured and taught the American culture to several foreign exchange students. Each of which made them extremely proud of the men and women they became. Bill was a career man, who retired from General Motors, as a millwright, after 35 years. His best pal, Cooper, kept him busy with long walks, as any four legged, fury friend, is expected to do. Bill's hobbies included baseball, cribbage, and collecting many bowling trophies, as well as making memories with family. Bill was proud of devoting 34 years of his life celebrating his sobriety. He had a big heart, kind soul and was passionate about helping others, even contributing to Gift of Life-Organ Donation after his passing. He truly cherished the time spent with his family.
Bill is survived by his children, Lisa (Philip) Flodin and William L. Maddox; grandchildren, Dimitri Flodin, Lily Flodin, William Charles Maddox, Joshua Allen Maddox, and Andromeda Maddox; siblings Kenny (Laura) Maddox, David (Marty) Maddox, Gerald Maddox, Janice (Matthew) Kozak, Cheryl (Matthew) Howe, Norma Hajdu-Smith; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other living family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shawn Maddox; his parents, Earnest and Evelyn Maddox; siblings Karen (Robert) Shurlow, Dale Maddox and Earnest Maddox.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 31st, at the Pines Bowling Alley, 5992 E. M-55, Cadillac, MI, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers and to commemorate his love of bowling, memorial contributions may be directed to the Bellaire youth bowling league, please make checks payable to, "Bellaire Lanes and Games", 4800 S. M-88 HWY, Bellaire, MI. 49615. Checks may be mailed or brought to the celebration of life.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
