William Gerald Fraley Falmouth - William Gerald Fraley passed away at his home on October 3 and has now joined his beloved wife of 56 years.

He is now at rest after many years of declining health. Bill did not have an easy childhood and was proud to have made his own way in the world since he was age 14.

He was born February 28, 1930 to Eva and Paul Fraley. New Baltimore, Michigan was his childhood home and only had on older brother, Bob, who preceded him in death more than 40 years ago.

Bill loved this country, heart and soul. He enjoyed telling stories of his youth to anyone would listen. He made his career on the Great Lakes. He worked as a merchant marine for 40 years. He sailed many different vessels for what is now called the Interlake Steamship Company. He retired while working on the Herbert C. Jackson as second mate.

He is the father of three children, Steven Paul, Lorraine May (Dale) Heuker, and Audrey Eve. When married to Doris, he welcomed her son, Terry Lee Waltz as his own. He has five grandchildren, Cody (Kimberly) Heuker, Evan Heuker, Joseph (Sara) Heuker, Weylin Fraley, and Terry Lee Anne Waltz. There are five great grandchildren also surviving.

He believed in hard work and never took a hand out. After his retirement he enjoyed shopping and spent much of his time in his workshop until his health issues interfered. We will miss his stories and the loving smile he would give anyone that came to visit.

According to his wishes no services will be held and arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

