William A.J. "Bill" Heath died peacefully at home, January 15, 2021, with family by his side. He was born August 12, 1932 in Midland, son of the late Harold and Rose (Hunter) Heath. Bill served in the United States Army from 1952 until 1954, during the Korean War. On November 1, 1952, he married the former Ellen Steed. She preceded him in death July 6, 2015 after 63 years of marriage. Bill attended Central Michigan University and graduated with a Master's Degree in Counseling and was certified with the Christian Counselors Association. He was a skilled tradesman, working for Dow Chemical Company and teaching at Delta College. Bill was also an ordained minister of the Pentecostal Church of God and served as past President of the Pentecostal Bible Institute. He also served as an associate pastor at several churches within the Michigan District and as interim pastor in emergency situations. During his time with the church, Bill worked on several Indian Mission church projects. Outside of the church, he found great joy in fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his children, Micheal (Maxine) Heath of Alabama and Patricia (William) Markham of Cadillac; grandchildren, Heath Markham, Joshua Markham, Benjamin Markham, and Amber (Michael) King; 17 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. He is also survived by his siblings, Helen (Ron) Vesterfelt, Wilma Owens, Warren "Butch" (Janet) Heath, and Harold "Dennis" (Rachel) Heath. In addition to his parents and wife Ellen, Bill was preceded in death by his sisters, Grace Dyer, Dorothy Bardo, and Mildred Barnham; and his twin sibling that died before birth.
A live-streamed memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 17, 2021 from the Revival Center Cadillac, https://www.facebook.com/revivalcentercadillac/. Visitation will take place at Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 West Wheeler Street, Monday afternoon, January 18, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. for those individuals at risk of COVID 19 infection and from 2-4 p.m. for others. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Revival Center Cadillac.
