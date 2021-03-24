William J. Chave of LeRoy passed away Monday evening, March 22, 2021 at his home. He was 76.
Bill was born January 2, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan to Joseph A. and Evelyn (Weigert) Chave and they preceded him in passing.
Bill served honorably in the United States Navy and later as a police officer on the Detroit Police Department for 25 years before retiring. Upon retirement Bill and Joan made the move north permanently where they were members of Augustana Lutheran Church in Tustin.
He was a sports fan, especially baseball and hockey. Bill not only loved sports but was enthusiastic about helping coach and support any sport his children were involved in growing up. His support continued on to his grandchildren; he made sure that they both felt special. He was there for their events and several special trips to Disney World. The addition of Bill's first great grandchild was a joyous event in his life recently. He was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and old western shows.
On May 18, 1968 at Truth Lutheran Church in Detroit he married Joan C. Goddard and she survives him along with their children, Julie (Robert) Cain of Cadillac William Joseph (Anita) Chave of Leander, Texas, Michael Chave of Riverview; grandchildren: Austin Cain (Alexis Stokes), Grace Cain; great-grandson, Jameson; a brother, Charles (Joyce) Chave of Rosenberg, Texas and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 PM, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Rev. Dr. David M. Doane officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. His final resting place will be Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Augustana Lutheran Church or Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
