MESICK — William James “Jimmy‘ Helton of Mesick, passed away Thursday morning, July 30, 2020 at his home. He was 67.
Jimmy was born on February 25, 1953 in Parma, Michigan to Orin & Marcella (Ferrick) Helton and preceded him in death. He graduated from Michigan Central High School in Jackson, Michigan. Mr. Helton has worked various jobs over the years including, an orderly at the hospital in Jackson, Michigan, and at the fertilizer warehouse in Lansing and the Barnes & Noble in Lansing.
Jimmy was a member of the choir at the Mount Hope Church in Lansing while he was living in that area. In 2013 he moved to the Mesick area and had been attending the Minar Bible Church. His hobbies included playing horseshoes, frisbee and enjoying a good bonfire.
On May 25, 1974 he married the former Debra Ann Tetters and she survives him along with their children, Noah J. Helton of Mesick, Kristen J. Helton of Mesick, and Rebekah A. (Cory) Robson of Australia; six grandchildren, Derick Zanger, Noah Helton, Katelynn Helton, Makensie Helton, Eloise Mary Robson and Annabelle Robson; his brothers and sisters, Paul, John, A. Jay and George Helton and Ethel Lentz, Ann Meade, Linda Jackson, and Margaret Briggs; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Richardson.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Minar Bible Church with Pastor Bruce Rose officiating.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
