William James "Bill" Langworthy of Tustin passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 at his home. He was 86.
Bill was born October 17, 1935 in Sherman Township, Osceola County, Michigan to Columbus Wesley and Sarah Cleah (Groff) Langworthy and they preceded him in death.
Bill served in the Army Airborne Division and retired after serving more than 22 years in the military. He served two tours in Vietnam and was stationed in Germany and Korea. Bill was a MedEvac & Medical Specialist. He was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, VFW of Leroy Post 10770, American Legion of Cadillac and the Non Commissions Officers Association of the U.S.A. Bill was also a member of the Arbor Day Foundation and was a proud member of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed fishing, gardening and cars.
He is survived by his children: Michael (Lynnette) Langworthy of Tustin, William Jay Langworthy, Deborah Langworthy, Robert Langworthy and Kevin (Tammy) Langworthy all of Cadillac; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; siblings: Abraham Langworthy (Romona Root) of Ravenna, John (Gloria) Langworthy of Tustin, Jeremiah (Joyce) Langworthy of Whitehall, Elizabeth (Robert) Powaski of Manistee.
In addition to his parents Bill was preceded in death by his 2 sisters, Priscilla Goble and Ruth Nelson.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, February 14, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Chaplain Jim Helmboldt officiating and with military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family from 10:00 AM until services. Burial will take place at Sherman Township Cemetery in Osceola County.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.