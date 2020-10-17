William James Martin III, age 55 of Lake City passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home.
William was born December 29, 1964 in Cadillac to William James II and Lois (Boes) Martin.
William had been employed with L & M Excavating and Pine Tech of Lake City. He had worked in the trees with his father and brother and enjoyed construction as a hobby.
He enjoyed mushroom hunting, BBQ's, camping and shooting pool. He loved playing dice games, watching Nascar racing and listening to music. William was a member of the Lake City Eagles Lodge 3884 and the American Legion Post 300 in Lake City.
William is survived by his mother, Lois Martin of Cadillac, two brothers: Robert Martin and Thomas (Linda) Martin and a sister Brenda (Frank) Fuzi all of Cadillac and his significant other Sandra Carrigan of Lake City. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by his father, William James Martin II and a sister in law, Roberta Martin.
A Celebration of Life is being planned by the family for a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
