William James Oglesby of Cadillac passed away April 14, 2022 at home. He was 68.

Bill was born September 3, 1953 in Detroit, Michigan to James Ray and Lois Marie (Haksluoto) Oglesby.

He graduated from Cadillac High School and then served in the United States Navy. After his service to our country Bill attended college to become an x-ray technician. He worked at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac for several years before moving to the Upper Peninsula where he worked in Iron Mountain and Sault Ste. Marie. From there Bill began working for the State of Michigan prisons in 1985. He worked as a prison guard in Marquette, Grayling, and Kinross for 15 years until the x-ray technician position opened. Bill worked as an x-ray technician at the Kinross prisons until his retirement in 2009.

While living in Sault Ste. Marie Bill was a member of American Legion. He enjoyed feeding and watching the birds.

On July 2, 2005 in Cadillac he married Vickie Brinks and she survives him along his children: Tisha Oglesby (Todd Stahlbaum) of Cass City, Mandi Oglesby (Willie Vandenbos) of Butterfield, William J. "Billy" Oglesby II of Manistique; granddaughters, Mackenzie and Payton Oglesby; siblings: Dean Oglesby (Darcie Wright) of Hoxeyville, Sheila (David) Pratt of Harrietta, Juanita (Charles) Strait of Traverse City, Roxann (Gordon) Houghton of Lake Ann and Henry Oglesby of Harrietta; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; in-laws: Mike (Dee) Brinks of Cadillac, Steve Brinks of Grayling; Tom (Julie) Brinks of Grand Rapids; mother-in-law, Betty Brinks.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Bob Brinks and sister-in-law Sue Brinks.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the American Legion Post 94 in Cadillac from 2:00 to 4:00 PM.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

