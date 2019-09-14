CADILLAC — William Joe Christensen of Cadillac passed away on September 2, 2019. He was 67.

William was born on March 11, 1952 in Cadillac to Alfred and Rosie (Pontiac) BigJoe. He was later raised by his parents, Jack and Helen Christensen. William was a graduate of Cadillac High School class of 1970. In 1977 he entered into marriage with Julia Susan Hall, the couple later started a family of their own.

William worked for Harborview for many years until his most recent job at Shoreline Container in Traverse City. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. William was a proud member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.

William is survived by his daughter, Sara Leeann Christensen of Cadillac; son, William Christensen II of Cadillac; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his biological parents; and a daughter, Jill Marie Christensen. 

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Christensen family.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

