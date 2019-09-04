MARION — William Joseph Bird, age 67, of Winterfield Township, Marion, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, after a lengthy illness with his family by his side.
He was born on December 26, 1951 in Corunna, Michigan, to Harold Hanson and Nettie Lucille (Bissell) Bird. William married Sally Sue Azelton on October 3, 1970 in Houghton Lake, Michigan.
William’s hobby was working on cars, he also enjoyed wood working, playing pool, and hunting. He loved spending time with family and friends. William was a huge fan of NASCAR. He served six years in the Michigan Nation Guard, was a harvesting manager for Professional Lake Management for 20 years, worked in the McBain Oil Fields for 10 years, Cadillac Malleable and Mitchell Bentley.
William is survived by his wife, Sally Sue Bird of Marion; his children, Sally Jo (Kevin Roby) Bird of Lucas, and Sandi Lynn (Eric) Addington of Reed City; grandchildren, Adrian Hanson Thomas Bird of Jacksonville, Florida, Samantha Jo Addington of Thompsonville, and Olivia Kristine Addington of Reed City; siblings, Jim Bird of Owosso, Mary Ann (Don) Bowers of McBain; sister-in-law, Shirly Patterson of Cadillac; in-laws, Sandy Azelton of Grand Blanc, Carl (Connie) Azelton of Novi, Nancy (Steve) Wilson of Trinity, Alabama, Pat (Doug) Hussett of Wyandotte, and Bob (Rhonda) Azelton of McBain.
William was preceded in death by his parents, sister; Virginia Bird; brothers, Garney Patterson, Barney Patterson, Don Bird, and Harold Bird; in-laws, Ron Azelton; mother-in-law, Agnus Geraldine Azelton; and father-in-law, Walter Thomas Azelton.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, with Rev. Steve Boven officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 5, at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be a luncheon following the burial. The family asks that memorial contributions be made out to Hospice of Michigan. Burial will take place in the Winterfield Township Cemetery.
Family would like to extend appreciation to Bill’s niece, April Sibinovski, and her wonderful team at Hospice of Michigan for their great care and support during this time.
The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain, thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
