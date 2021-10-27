William Joseph McCabe, age 94 of Cadillac, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Munson's Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was born on February 20, 1927 in Detroit to William and Marie (Ramroth) McCabe.
William went on to serve as a Military Policeman for the United States Army during World War II. His tour took him through countries such as, Belgium, France, and Germany. He worked for the JL Hudson store on the maintenance crew. William married Luana Betty Koivuniemi on December 29, 2003 in Berkley, MI.
He enjoyed many hobbies that included, woodworking, love of music, and playing the accordion, he also enjoyed slalom water skiing and did that well into his 60's. William was a good man that was much loved and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife; Luana McCabe of Cadillac, son; William McCabe (Mary Batulis), grandson; Matthew Batulis.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister; Marie Gilkey.
The Cadillac Area Honor Guard will conduct a service held at 2:30 PM on Thursday, October 27 at the Veterans Serving Veterans Park in Cadillac, in his honor. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.