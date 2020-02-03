LUTHER — William Juengel of Luther passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was 66.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Funeral Home and from noon until services Wednesday. A full obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of the Cadillac News.
