Bill lost his 15 plus years battle with cancer at his home in Marion on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
He was born in Jackson, Michigan on June 17, 1948 to Leo and Kathryn (Wilkinson) Kelso. He attended school in Michigan Center. After graduating, he enrolled at Ferris State College where he met and later married, Denna Whaling. He loved living in the northern part of the state, his favorite things to do were to bear hunt with a group in Baraga, spending time at the family cabin on Drummond Island, and turkey hunting with his uncle. Bill loved to talk, he could visit with anyone and tell his stories. For years he worked in sales and his ability to talk to everyone was an asset in his work life. He also served for many years at the zoning administrator for the village of Marion.
He was a talented person when it came to repairing or building many things. His mother once commented that there weren't many things he couldn't fix. He was an avid sports fan, and would watch almost any sporting event on television, but especially NASCAR racing and Detroit Red Wings hockey. He went to as many of his grandchildren's sporting events as he could. Over the years he was involved in several organizations, particularly the Wexaukee Amateur Radio Club. There were times when the club members would travel all over the state to go to shows, swaps, events and just getting together with other people with the same interest. When he was on the radio he could talk to people all over the world, which was one of his greatest goals and joy.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; his sister, Kathleen; his son, Michael (Amber); step-son, Craig; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Kathryn; step-daughter, Schondra; and step-son, Todd.
To honor his wishes, cremation has taken place and at this time there will be no memorial service.
If anyone wishes to make a donation in William's memory, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan, American Cancer Society, Cadillac YMCA, Wexaukee Amateur Radio Club, or the Michigan Bear Hunter's Association.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
