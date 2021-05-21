William Lattimer Sr. of Cadillac went home to be with his heavenly father, May 13, 2021 with his loving family surrounding him after a short battle with Cancer.
William was born May 11, 1938 to Melissa Truax and Homer Lattimer.
He was a member for 30 years at LifeHouse Assembly of God in Cadillac. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, family and his dogs. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and cutting wood. He snowplowed for 62 years while running his welding shop for 59 years and had many regulars that became like family to him. He was a master of all trades and could fix anything you put in front of him. He worked for CMI, Trinity Machine, Merrills, Ray Modders, Bill Payne, Delfield Co.
Presiding him in death are his parents and the couple who raised him Ruth and Simon Williams of Marion and his brother Lewis Lattimer.
William is survived by his wife of 62 years Phyllus (Snyder) Lattimer; sons William (Rhonda) of Cadillac, Kevin (Gloria) of Tustin, Christopher (Becky) of Cadillac; daughter Ruby (Jason) Cockeram of Lake City; 10 grandchildren: Melissa, Michelle, Ashley, Matt, Kristy, Brittany, Emily, Kaylee, Dustin and Brandy; 17 great-grandchildren; brother Melford Tony Scott of Cadillac; and best friends Leo Ingraham Bruce Chaney and Tracy Baxter of Cadillac.
Celebration Of Life will be Saturday, June 5th, at 2 p.m. at LifeHouse Assembly Of God in Cadillac. In lieu of flowers, tributes may be donated to his wife Phyllus Lattimer.
