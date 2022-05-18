William Avery, 69 of Manton, passed away on Monday, May 16th at home in the tender care of family and Hospice of Michigan.
Bill was born to Earl and Jean Avery in Three Rivers Michigan on May 1st, 1953. He attended school in Mendon Michigan and graduated with the class of 1971. He moved "up North" to Lake City in 1981 and, following his marriage to Wanda (Waite) Avery, made his home in Manton for the next 40 years.
Bill worked in Manton at the former Manton Industries/Cadillac Rubber and Plastics/Avon Automotive as a supervisor in the Plastics Department. He finished his working years at Rex Air of Cadillac, taking early retirement due to poor health.
Bill is survived by his Wife; Wanda of Manton, Daughter; Teresa Avery, Grandson; Kody and Wife; Hailea Sisson , three Great Granddaughters; Raelyn, Denise, and Eliah, Brothers; Robert (Audery) Avery, Dan (Tonya) Avery, Brother's In-law; Jerry (Dawn) Waite, Ron (Dianne) Waite, Marvin(Cherie) Curtis, and Sister In-law; Linda (Charlie) Mollsen, several Cousins, and many, many Nieces and Nephews who he dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and brother in law; Elizabeth and CW (Willie) Birch and their grandson; Jacob, parents In-law; Everett and Ruth Waite and Doris and Jim Harter .
Per his wishes cremation has taken place. A graveside service for all wishing to attend will be held on May 29th 11:30 am at Greenwood Township Cemetery on N 35 Rd in Manton with Elder David Siddall officiating, followed by a memorial lunch at Lutke Rental Hall 9290 E14 1/4 Rd Manton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Michigan Processing Center 989 Spaulding SE Ada, MI 49301. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
