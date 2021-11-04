William M. Cronkhite of Cadillac passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at Autumnwood of McBain. He was 86. Bill was born on November 15, 1934 in Cadillac to Samuel H. & Claudia B. (Houghton) Cronkhite and they preceded him in death. In November of 1977 at the First Baptist Church in Tustin he married the former Sharon L. Thompson and she preceded him in death on September 19, 2021.
Bill has lived all his life in the Cadillac and graduated from Cadillac High School. Over the years he worked with his family in the Cronkhite Brothers Trash Removal Company, and was employed at Kysor for 39 years retiring in the late 1990's. Bill also worked at Keith Earl's Bicycle Shop part time while working at Kysor so that he could help get his children bikes.
Mr. Cronkhite enjoyed sailing, fishing, ski jumping at Briar Hill, was an avid reader, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle right up until about 6 years ago. In his younger years he also enjoyed deer hunting. Bill was a member of the First Baptist Church in Tustin for many years.
Survivors include his children: Teri Nelson (Joe Frederick), Kevin Cronkhite all of Cadillac, Dean (Shari) Cronkhite of Portland, TN, Shawn Cronkhite (Janine Denzel) of Cadillac, Richard (Mary) Slocum of Virginia; step children: Teresa (Cecil) Shipton of LeRoy, Lisa (Richard) Paquette of Alden, Kimberly Gage of Cadillac, Mark (Stephanie) Gage and Kenneth (Brenda) Gage all of Avondale, AZ; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; Bill's siblings: Bob Cronkhite of Kingsley, Gary Cronkhite of Cadillac, Pat (Julie) Cronkhite of Murfreesboro, TN, Jean Tupis and Linda Cronkhite both of Cadillac; his sister-in-law, Sue Cronkhite of Cadillac; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife he was preceded in death by a son, Brent Cronkhite; two grandchildren, Kristin Cronkhite and Michael Cronkhite; a great grandson, Rodney Nederhood two brothers: Donald and Richard "Dick" Cronkhite, a sister, Beverly Miltibarger and a brother-in-law, David Tupis.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Mike Leydet officiating. Friends may meet the family Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sherman Township Cemetery Township Cemetery in Osceola County.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church in Tustin. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.