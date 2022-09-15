William Parkhurst

Born in Cadillac, Michigan, on September 12, 1960, to Ted Parkhurst, D.D.S. and Rose Mary Parkhurst (Flemming) of Marion, Judge William J. "Bill" Parkhurst was loved by his mom, dad, three older sisters—Gail, Mary, and Penny, and brother Ted.
Bill was educated in Marion Public Schools, Alma College, and Valparaiso School of Law. While at Valparaiso, Bill met his future wife, Julia Feuerborn of Batavia, IL. They married on April Fool's Day, 1989. Bill clerked for U.S. Judge Hugh Brenneman in Grand Rapids, Michigan, then joined a law firm nearby. When opening a law practice in Geneva, IL, his first desk was a folding card table. He volunteered much of his time on abuse and neglect cases. In 1996 he joined the law firm of Johnson Westra Broecker Whittaker and Newitt. Bill became an Illinois State Judge in 2005. His Feuerborn relatives treated him as one of their own and cared for him after a diagnosis of gallbladder cancer. Julie took time off from teaching to care for Bill during his nine-month fight with cancer.
Bill passed away on August 26, surrounded by his children, Will R.T. Parkhurst, Lena Rose Parkhurst, Margaret Leanne Parkhurst, Joseph B. Parkhurst, and his loving wife, Julia F. Parkhurst.
Bill enjoyed skeet shooting and playing ukulele. He loved being a judge and a dad to his children.
Bill is survived by his wife; their kids; his four siblings; his in-laws: Leanne Feuerborn, Bob Feuerborn, Dan (Julie) Feuerborn, Paul (Debbie)Feuerborn, Andrew (Rita) Feuerborn, Gretchen (Craig)Scheel, and Steve (Megan) Feuerborn; and many nieces and nephews of both clans.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marion Public Library, PO Box 356, Marion, MI 49665, or to Administer Justice in Elgin, IL.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.