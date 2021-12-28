William "Bill" Roy Pruitt, age 76 of Reed City, passed away Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, 2021.
He was born February 8, 1945 in Flint to Roy John and Eleanor Beryl (Briggs) Pruitt. On December 4, 1965 he was joined together in marriage at the St. Mark Lutheran Church in Flint to Evelyn Doreen Mann who survives him. Bill was a 1963 graduate of Kearsley High School, a 1967 graduate of the University of Michigan with a bachelor's degree in business, and a 1969 graduate of Wayne State University with a degree in Mortuary Science. He began his career as a funeral director with the Brown Funeral Home in Flint, later found employment at the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home in Dearborn, and finally as owner and operator of the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City from 1973 to present. He was a long time member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Reed City who enjoyed the outdoors, reading his bible, holding court and solving the world's problems over a cup of coffee, and giving his grandkids a hard time.
He is survived by his wife Evelyn; children Aaron (Lori) Pruitt and Elise (Jason) Moore; grandchildren: Jacob, Noah, Isaiah, Olivia, and Briggs; his brothers Thomas (Valerie) Pruitt and John Pruitt; and his mother-in-law Deloris Gray. He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Beryl Pruitt; and his grandparents James and Blanche Briggs; grandparents Thomas and Annie Pruitt.
The family would like to thank the Stroo Funeral Home and Mr. Larry Allen for their help and professionalism at this difficult time.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Reed City. Visitation with the family will begin at noon. Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in his name to the Trinity Lutheran Church & School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.