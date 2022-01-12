William T. Fortner William T. Fortner, McBain - age 79, of Marion, passed away January 7, 2022.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|Larson's Floral & Gifts
12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
|
Latest News
- Munson chief: sheer number of omicron cases leading to more seriously sick young people
- NMC boys top Lake City in key Highland battle
- Cadillac girls rally past Mount Pleasant
- Mount Pleasant clips Cadillac
- Buckley, Mesick boys win league games
- Beal City tops Pine River
- Manton boys rally past Roscommon
- Marion shuts down Manistee Catholic
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.