LUTHER — William Todd “Bill‘ Juengel of Luther passed away, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was 66. Bill was born May 4, 1953 in Pigeon, Michigan to Richard Charles and Harriet Elizabeth (Pacholka) Juengel and they preceded him in death.
He graduated from Sebewaing High School in 1971 and worked at Michigan Sugar for two years before beginning his career with Michigan Bell. Bill worked in Bad Axe for two years until transferring to Cadillac where he retired from AT&T after 35 years.
Bill was a man of few words, but when he spoke you listened. A lot of thought went into what he had to say. He loved his children and delighted in his grandchildren. Bill loved his dogs and cats and every dog loved him. Nothing seemed to rile him, except injustice. He was the most laid back man, who enjoyed his quiet life in the woods in the cabin he built. A man of many projects, he was an expert at both building and repairing just about anything around the house. He was gifted at crossword puzzles and dates and could remember details of times past in an uncanny way. Bill was an avid reader and historian. He read most of Clive Cussler’s novels and was a docent for Wexford County Historical Museum this past year. His cousin and friend, James Maxson shared his love of history and the two enjoyed spending time together.
He created a beautiful Michigan map garden plot, complete with the Mackinac Bridge for his wife in their beautiful back yard. Bill was quite the pool shark; he enjoyed being involved in the local pool league. He was an exceptional tenor saxophone player; he played in the Clam Lake Band, along with his daughters and granddaughters, and was a key player in Pair O’ Jacks Band for seven years. In Sebewaing, Bill played with The Oink Band and The Pickle Band for many years. He played with such emotion that he added depth to any band that he played with.
On September 22, 2003 at the Graceland Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada he married Janet Susan O’Dell and she survives him along with his daughters, Bridget (Paul) Johnson of Tustin and Heather (Martin) Nicklas of Leroy; step-children, Sarah (Jamie) Parker of Howard City, Brian Belleville of Cadillac, Joel (Kelsey) Belleville of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Madeline, Tyler, Kendra, Luciana, Jenna, Brayden, Luca and Asa; a brother, Warren (Sandy) Juengel of Sanford; and an aunt, Geraldine Edler of Columbiaville, Michigan; nephew and niece, Todd (Karie) Juengel of Reed City and Kathryn (Ray) Strieter of Sebewaing; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac, with Pastors Russ Atherton and John Martek officiating. Friends may meet the family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Funeral Home and from noon until services Wednesday. Burial will take place at Burdell Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clam Lake Band. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
