William Vernon Vermilyea of Cadillac passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at home. He was 73.
Bill was born November 30, 1948 in Toledo, Ohio to William Vernon and Geraldine June (Smith) Vermilyea.
Bill graduated from Northwood High School and later served in the United States Navy for over three years. He moved to Cadillac in August of 1985 and purchased Pete's Radiator Service which he owned and operated until 1999.
He was an avid bowler and enjoyed sharing that with his family. Bill also enjoyed deer hunting and he loved to fish. He was a member of the American Legion Post of Lake City and MCFISH.
On December 26, 1974 in Ottawa Lake, Michigan he married Beverly A. Hughes and she survives him along with their children: Matt (Julie) Vermilyea, Jason (Lisa) Vermilyea, David (Susan) Vermilyea; grandsons: Tyler, Kyle, Dylan, James; granddaughters: Faith, Kaitlyn, Emma; siblings: Charlie Vermilyea, Judith Hill, June (Chuck) Taylor, Sandi (Bob) Faulkner; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and in-laws: Jimmy (Chris) Hughes, Dennis Petee, Pat Jacobs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Bailey Vermilyea; brothers: David and Steve Vermilyea; in-laws: Bill and Edith Hughes, Edith's special friend Bill Culp, Willy Hughes, Jim Jacobs, Joyce Petee, Beverly Hughes; nephew, Mark Jacobs and best friends: Steve Bacon and Steve Morrison.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Peggy Campbell officiating. Friends may meet the family Monday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or the Humane Society of your Choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
