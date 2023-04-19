Willie Junior Price

Willie J. Price, 89, of Harrietta, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Traverse City, Michigan. He was born June 29, 1933, at Varney, Kentucky, the son of William and Hazel (Smith) Price.
Willie was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp (Korean War) and the United States Army. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a retiree of the General Motors Corporation in Pontiac, Michigan.
He is survived by: five daughters, Edwina (Cortis) Jenkins, Carroll Reed, Juanita (Gary) May, all of Kentucky, and Patricia (Mike) Barth and Pamela Gonzalez of Florida; one son, Jeff (Erin) Price of Kentucky; two stepsons, Curt (Tina) Schroeder of Michigan and Tim (Georgetta) Schroeder of New Mexico; 18 grandchildren, Bobby (Laura) Price and Cristina Gonzalez of Florida, Terra Williamson of Tennessee, Jennifer (Matthew) Osborne, Angila Landsaw, Courtney Jenkins, Cody Jenkins, Heather Jenkins, Ryan (Morgan) Jenkins, Crystal (Chris) Kendrick, Amanda (Ryan) Gooslin, Max Price, and Zach Price, all of Kentucky, Carrie (Dom) DiBattista, Robbyn (Jason) Crooks, Kyra Schroeder, Kylie Schroeder and Kyndra Schroeder all of Michigan; 23 great-grandchildren; a special brother-in-law, Calvin (Anita) Sartin and a special cousin, Roger (Marie) Smith both of Kentucky; as well as a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, two sons, Randell Price of Kentucky and David Price of Florida; a brother, Carl Price of Kentucky; and his long-time companion, Jenny Smith of Harrietta, Michigan.
Graveside services with military honors will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Friday, April 21, 2023, at Section 16 Cemetery, 2801 S. 7 Road, Harrietta, Michigan 49638.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Covell-Traverse City Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
