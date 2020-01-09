MCBAIN — Willis Lindy Wonsey, age 89, of McBain passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at his home.

Willis was born July 17, 1930 in South Boardman to Mark and Addie (Olin) Wonsey.

He entered into marriage in Lansing to the former Janice Hintz in 1960. She preceded him in death on December 8, 2019.

Willis was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. They moved from Lansing to Haslett in 1964 where he was employed for 31 years as postal clerk for the U.S. Postal Service. After retirement in 1997 they moved to McBain. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting.

He is survived by a daughter, Christine (Peter) Pavlica of Owosso; and son, Carl Wonsey of Roscommon; three grandchildren, Ryan, Stephanie and Cole; and a brother, Rodger Wonsey of Brighton; and two sisters, Beatrice Miller of McBain and Lorraine Salisbury of Marion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Delbert, Orba (Jake), Ernie, and Clarence Wonsey; and five sisters: Roberta Lowery, Mary Bates, Virgiline Davis, Eunice Rose, and Betty Robinson.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. Visitation will begin at noon until the time of services. Burial will take place in the spring at the Lake City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.

