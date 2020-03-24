MARION — Wilma Gertrude Pluger, age 91, of Marion, passed away at Whispering Pines Senior Living in Lake City on March 22, 2020.

She was born on March 20, 1929 at the Diekevers family home in Richland Township to John and Jennie (Eisenga) Diekevers. Wilma married Merle Pluger on June 3, 1948 at the Lucas Christian Reformed Church and he preceded her in death on November 10, 2016.

Wilma was a member of the Lucas Christian Reformed Church where she was active in the Ladies Aid and other church activities. She had worked at the St. John’s Furniture Factory in Cadillac and had cleaned private homes. Her enjoyments were working, gardening, out of door jobs, and ice cream. She always enjoyed it when her children and family came for coffee on Saturday afternoons.

She is survived by her children, Sharon K. (John) Feikema of Rockford, James A. (Karen) Pluger of McBain, Gregory L. (Sandy) Pluger of McBain, and Terry D. (Sandra) Pluger of McBain. She has eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings are, Don (Leslie) Diekevers and Hank (Marilyn) Diekevers both of Grand Rapids; and sister-in-law, Grace Pluger of McBain.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Henrietta (Bud) Hamminga and Bernard (Grace) Diekevers.

Private family services will be held at a later date at the Lucas Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Todd Kuperus officiating and burial in Mount View Cemetery at McBain.

No visitations will be held and memorial contributions may be made to the Lucas Christian Reformed Church or Northern Michigan Christian School.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.co.

Cadillac News

