Wilma Jean Gerred
Wilma Jean Gerred, age 96 of Lowell, formally of Evart, went to meet her Lord and Savior on March 28, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Edna Fegan; first husband, Irvan Gerred (2002), second husband, Leonard Sinke (2016); daughter, Dianna Lee (1949-3 days old); brother, Charlie Fegan; and sister, Luella Griffith. She is survived by her daughter, Charlene Sherry (Phillip) Johnson; grandchildren, Randy (Cheryl) Johnson, Diane (Jesse) Davidson, Danielle (Luke) Davidson; brothers, Robert (Lila) Fegan, Kyle (Diane) Lomeson; sister, Mary Lee (Robert) Welock; sister-in-law, Carolyn Fegan; step-daughter, Susie Sinke (Eberhard) Roder; grandchildren, Austin and Katlyn Johnson, Drew, Leah, and Max Davidson, Jacob, Emilyn, and Kayla Davidson; and step-grandchildren, Leni Sinke and Franz Roder. Wilma was born and raised in Prescott, MI and graduated from Prescott High School in 1944. She lived there until she met Irvan Gerred then moved to Evart and resided there for 25 years. At that time, she went to nursing school and became an LPN at age 40. Wilma went back to school to be an RN where she worked at Reed City Hospital for 20 years, retiring after the death of Irvan. She then moved to Lowell to be closer to her daughter where she met Leonard Sinke and married at the age of 80. They lived in Lowell, spending the winter months in Florida. She was passionate about traveling, working in church activities, sewing, and her quilting was loved by everyone. She spent her last 3 years at Maple Ridge Manor in Lowell where she was a social butterfly and enjoyed every activity they offered. Funeral services will be held at 11AM, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Roth-Gerst Chapel, 305 N. Hudson St., Lowell, MI 49331, with visitation one hour prior. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery, in Evart, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 140422, Grand Rapids, MI 49514.

