Wilma Norabel Gaylord of Harrietta passed away, Friday, August 25, 2023 at home. She was 90.
Wilma was born September 25, 1932 in Harrietta to William Reeves and Myrtle Belle (Reames) Waters.
Wilma attended Harrietta Schools then graduated Mesick Schools in 1950 and attended Kirtland Community College in Cadillac. She worked for the United State Postal Service for 33 years, spending the last 15 years as postmaster. She belonged to two Post Master organizations, NAPUS and League of Postmasters and received the Postmaster of Year award from the Michigan Branch of League of Postmasters. She had also been employed at Brastrom's Store for 17 years. Wilma also received the Distinguished Citizen Award from the Michigan State Police for buying a 30.06 gun in church from the man that was holding them hostage.
She was a member of the Rebekah's and Odd Fellows lodge of Mesick. Wilma also belonged to the Sherman Chapter of the Order of Eastern Stars #197 and had served as the musician in all the organizations, both at the state and district levels. She was member of the Harrietta Civic Club, Harrietta Area Red Hat Honey Bees and the Ruby Red Hats in Cadillac. Wilma was a trustee for Slagle Township for over 20 years. She attended Harrietta United Methodist Church and filled in on the piano there and at St. Edwards when needed. Wilma was an avid NASCAR fan; her favorite driver was # 24, Jeff Gordon. After retirement she enjoyed traveling all of the world and United States with her husband, Bill.
On April 7, 1956 in Harrietta she married William Ralph Gaylord and he survives her along with their children: Terry (Tammy) Gaylord of Weaverville, North Carolina, Trent Gaylord (Connie Kelly) of Grand Rapids, and Tammy (Woody) Perkins of Fort Worth, Texas; six grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Her niece and nephew: Duane Waters and family and Christina Mae Horrigan, III and family; and special Angel, Norma (Martin) Kangas of Harrietta.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, William Waters and a daughter-in-law, Lanice Gaylord.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Judy Coffey officiating. Friends may meet the family from 10:00 AM until services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Her finally resting place will be Sixteen Cemetery in Harrietta.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Harrietta Historical Museum, Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter, and Wexford County Land Conservancy or to the Wurtsmith Air Museum in Oscoda that was originally named after Wilma's Uncle Walter Reames. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
