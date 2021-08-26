Wilma Walton of Cadillac, passed away Aug. 22, 2021 in Traverse City. She was 94.
Wilma Walton, born Wilhelmine Mutzl to Wilhelm and Anna Marie Mutzl on April 10, 1927 in Deggendorf Germany. She met her loving husband Lloyd Walton in Munich, Germany in 1948 when he was stationed with the Army Air Corps at the end of WWII. He loving and vividly recalls the day he met Wilma, wearing a red and white dress and a beautiful smile. Celebrating 72 years of marriage, they married October 28th, 1948 in Deggendorf, Germany. Soon after, they moved to Michigan, raised their two children Danny and Brenda while sharing a bond of marriage, devoted and loving.
We were blessed to have such a wonderful Mom who was always there for us. She was a great listener and always provided good advice. To say she will be missed is an understatement. Wilma's favorite saying was, "I Love You More." The entire family would try to out-do her by saying, "I love you the most" or "I love you to infinity". Family was always most important and she would often say to us, "Make sure you stay in touch with family."
Wilma is loved by her grandchildren and she created many lasting memories for them. They traveled together and enjoyed a beautiful trip to the Rocky Mountains in Alberta which is reminisced often. She taught them to make chicken noodle soup with homemade noodles, to sing songs and much more. Perhaps the most favorite song their Granny taught them at an early age is "No Beer Today", which they sang for her until her final days, always putting that beautiful smile on her face.
Wilma and Lloyd enjoyed traveling, especially enjoying their annual trip to Florida each winter to meet with their friends from all over. She loved camping, bowling, golfing, playing cards going to "The Bingo". As member of the Women's Auxiliary of the VFW for many years, she was Chairwomen of the VFW's Veterans Hospital Committee and worked on a Presidential Election Committee.
Wilma is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Ria Lippke and sister-in-law Marie Morrison.
She is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd, her son, Daniel (Janet) Walton and daughter, Brenda (Brian) Majestic. Her grandchildren include: Erik Walton, Erin (Philip) Walimaki, Joshua (Jennifer) Tikkanen, Rudy (Drew) Tikkanen, Christina (Dan) Tikkanen-McNulty, Rebecca (Justin) Oakley and great-grandsons Garren, Maximus, Justus and Conrad. Also surviving are brothers, Wilhem Mutzl, Rudi (Wilma) Mutzl, sister-in-law, Maxine Baker, brother-in-law, John Walton and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, September 17, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Reverend Scott Torkko officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Her final resting place will be Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Love you More!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.