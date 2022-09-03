Yarda (Anderson) Ervin passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022 at the impressive age of 96.

She was born on August 17, 1926 in the small Swedish farming community of Tustin, MI, near Cadillac. She attended a one-room school with a high school graduating class of eight.

Yarda spent most of her life in Lansing, MI, where she married Theodore Ervin and raised two children, Christine and Timothy.

Among her many talents were watercolor painting, sewing, cooking/baking, fishing and gardening. Her yearly holiday brunches with homemade goodies were eagerly anticipated by family and friends. She also served as a Sparrow Hospital volunteer for 25 years.

In addition to her home's gorgeous flower gardens, Yarda planted and maintained a nearby city boulevard of flowers for many years and was recognized by several Lansing mayors. She also received "gardener of the year" honors.

Yarda and her family spent vacations at a small cabin in Tustin during warmer months and also vacationed annually in Sarasota, FL. She traveled internationally with Ted and toured Scandinavia with her daughter.

In her later years, after the death of Ted, Yarda enjoyed socializing with her many friends, including special friend and neighbor Ken McCue, before moving to Grand Rapids to be closer to her family.

Celebrating her life well-loved, in addition to her children, are daughter-in-law Donna Ervin; grandchildren Maria, Lucy, Teddy and Anderson; and great-grandchildren Ava and Jacopo.

Yarda and Ted will be reunited in the future in a Tustin memorial service and cemetery. Memorial contribution suggestions include the Augustana Lutheran Church, 18499 20 Mile Rd., Tustin, MI, 49688 or the R.J. Scheffel Memorial Toy Project, P.O. Box 23181, Lansing, MI, 48909.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"