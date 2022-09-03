Yarda (Anderson) Ervin passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022 at the impressive age of 96.
She was born on August 17, 1926 in the small Swedish farming community of Tustin, MI, near Cadillac. She attended a one-room school with a high school graduating class of eight.
Yarda spent most of her life in Lansing, MI, where she married Theodore Ervin and raised two children, Christine and Timothy.
Among her many talents were watercolor painting, sewing, cooking/baking, fishing and gardening. Her yearly holiday brunches with homemade goodies were eagerly anticipated by family and friends. She also served as a Sparrow Hospital volunteer for 25 years.
In addition to her home's gorgeous flower gardens, Yarda planted and maintained a nearby city boulevard of flowers for many years and was recognized by several Lansing mayors. She also received "gardener of the year" honors.
Yarda and her family spent vacations at a small cabin in Tustin during warmer months and also vacationed annually in Sarasota, FL. She traveled internationally with Ted and toured Scandinavia with her daughter.
In her later years, after the death of Ted, Yarda enjoyed socializing with her many friends, including special friend and neighbor Ken McCue, before moving to Grand Rapids to be closer to her family.
Celebrating her life well-loved, in addition to her children, are daughter-in-law Donna Ervin; grandchildren Maria, Lucy, Teddy and Anderson; and great-grandchildren Ava and Jacopo.
Yarda and Ted will be reunited in the future in a Tustin memorial service and cemetery. Memorial contribution suggestions include the Augustana Lutheran Church, 18499 20 Mile Rd., Tustin, MI, 49688 or the R.J. Scheffel Memorial Toy Project, P.O. Box 23181, Lansing, MI, 48909.
