Yuvonne Aletha Hall, age 92 of Marion, passed peacefully in the arms of her Lord on April 21, 2022 at the Samaritas Living Center in Cadillac.
Yuvonne was born December 26, 1929 in Flint to Harley and Vessa (Vinson) Davenport.
She was united in marriage to Harold L. Hall on December 27, 1947 in Flint. Harold preceded her in death August 27, 2016.
Yuvonne helped on the farm with her family and husband and had been employed at the Riverside Electric in Marion for a number of years. She enjoyed her immense flower garden which brought the attention of many neighbors in the community and she also enjoyed the birds that flocked to her feeder. Yuvonne was a wonderful cook and a great seamstress. She enjoyed the company of her family, especially all her grandchildren.
Yuvonne is survived by her children: Laurie (Jeff) VanEpps of Marion, Cheryl (Robert) Hundt of Lake City, David Hall of Falmouth, Sally (Craig) Williams of Sequim, Washington, Michael (Paula) Hall of East Greenwich, Rhode Island and Janice (Phil) Peterson of Fooseland, Illinois, twelve grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, four siblings, a granddaughter and great granddaughter and her dogs, Bo and Belle.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with Pastor Mike Dunn officiating. A time of visitation will begin at 1:00 pm until service time.
Burial will take place in the Greenwood Cemetery in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimers and Dementia Association or the American Cancer Society
Words of comfort and memories may be shared online at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home website at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
