Yvonne Lorraine Schonert

EVART — Yvonne Lorraine (Warden) Schonert, born on September 17, 1935 to Raymond and Helen (Rush) Warden, was ushered out of this world under the watchful care of her Heavenly Father and her children on July 17, 2020.
Yvonne married Jack Schonert, the love of her life, on February 25, 1955. He preceded her in death, as did her parents and sons-in-law, Bill Smith and Bert Walker. She is survived by her son Jack Jr. (Lori) Schonert, and daughters: Barbara Smith, Melody Walker, and Sara (Steve) Egloff, ten grandchildren: Matthew, Jeremy, Michael, Jacob, Olivia, Caleb, Jennifer, Abby, Ava, Elijah, and eight great-grandchildren: Carol, Keira, Gabby, Herman, Natalie, Thomas, Riley, and Mia. In addition to her extended family and friends, she also leaves behind her beloved Faith Bible Church family, of which she had been a member for 70 years.
Evart had been home to Yvonne for most of her life, although she did move to Kalamazoo after she graduated from high school in the spring of 1954 to work at Kalamazoo Stationery. (And wouldn’t you know, her sweetheart Jack decided Kalamazoo would be a fine place to find employment too and headed south to seek his fortune—which, of course, he knew he had already found in Yvonne.) After she and Jack were married, they remained in Kalamazoo, started a family, and within a few years moved back up north and eventually returned to the Evart area.
Although she returned to the workforce in various part-time capacities at the IGA store and enjoyed the trips she made to Mexico, Canada, Europe and South America, life for Yvonne revolved around faith and family. She was actively committed to the ministry of her church, supporting it in any way she could through acts of service that included playing piano, teaching Sunday school, directing Christmas programs, working in vacation Bible schools, and serving as the church treasurer. It was also her responsibility to pack up and send off the boxes of cookies that she and other women in the Philatheon Circle baked for military hospitality centers. She and Jack were long-time youth group leaders and enjoyed hosting teen activities in their home.
In their later years, both were active in Gideons International, supporting its ministry, participating in numerous Bible distributions, and making new friends. Yvonne embraced the challenge of reading through the Bible every year, and she took a special delight in the sweet fellowship she had with the ladies in her Bible study group.
She looked forward to family gatherings, whether it was meeting up with cousins at a lakeside reunion or surveying a houseful of offspring during a holiday dinner. Yvonne cherished her role as wife and mother, and that joy in her life’s calling multiplied with each addition to her family. As every new in-law, grandchild, great-grandchild, niece or nephew came along she welcomed her or him with open arms—and, often, a crochet hook. The afghans and doilies she lovingly created and bestowed on her loved ones are part of her legacy, but, as beautiful as they are, pale in comparison to the devotion she displayed to her Lord and Savior, in whom she now rests.
The family would like to express its appreciation to the Spectrum Hospice team—Goldie, Missy, Theresa, and Dan—for the wonderful and support they provided.
Funeral services for Yvonne Lorraine Schonert are 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 21st at the Faith Bible Church with Pastor Tim Ford officiating. Visitation is Monday, July 20th, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart and 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church on Tuesday.
Mrs. Schonert will be laid to rest next to her husband in Sylvan Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Faith Bible Church. Face masks must be worn as required by law.
