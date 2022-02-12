Zana B. Nichols

Age 95, went to home to be with her Lord on February 3, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Tustin, MI, the daughter of the late Victor and Esther (Carr) Peterson. Zana had a warm smile, gentle nature and was a joy to know. On May 7, 1946, she married the love of her life, Eugene M. Nichols who preceded her in passing on February 5, 2019. They were lovingly united for 73 years and always remained proud of their marriage. Zana had a strong faith and was a loyal member of Comstock Church of Christ where she will be missed. Her Christian values allowed her to be the foundation of her family and she was always there in difficult times. Her heart and her home were always open to those in need. She had a strong work ethic and was a salesclerk at Kalamazoo Mall JC Penny store for many years. When not working she enjoyed baking and was a gifted seamstress. Zana loved her family and was especially proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves behind the legacy of a life well lived. She is survived by her son, Kimber (Omar Peralez) Nichols and daughter, Penny Callen; grandchildren, Joseph (Karla) Callen and Sarah (Michael) Westover; great-grandchildren, Noah Callen, Aiden, Lincoln and Sterling Westover; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was also preceded in passing by a son-in-law, Terry Callen; siblings, Owen Peterson, Ruth Toland, Henrietta Clawson and Vivian Shaffer. In accordance with her wish a family graveside service will be held in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to the Comstock Church of Christ, c/o the funeral home. Family and friends may share a condolence message online at www.joldersma-klein.com.
