MANTON — On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Zane Vogt, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 83. He was surrounded by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis (Beerens) Vogt, and their children.
Zane was born on November 14 (before opening day of deer season) to Adolph and Dorothy (Taylor) Vogt in Lansing, Michigan. Once the family moved north, he attended Manton High School and graduated in 1954. On September 28, 1957 he married Phyllis. Together they raised three sons and one daughter: Dennis, Keith, James and Deanna.
Zane was a skilled carpenter, an avid hunter, yodeler, vocalist, and master gunsmith. He was known for his quick wit and willingness to share his experiences with anyone. He would often go camping and end up with new friends everywhere he went.
Zane was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Vickie; and his daughter, Deanna.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; and his children, Dennis (Cyndy), Keith (Amber), and James; his son-in-law, Gary Binder (Elaine); and his sister, Velma Whaley. Zane had 13 grandchildren: Andrew, Lindsey, Sarah, Zachary, Joshua, Alexander, Alyssa, Bradlee, Danielle, Prescott, Monika, Eric and William; and five great-grandchildren: Isabella, Payton, Bella, Lucy and Aris.
Funeral services celebrating Zane's life will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 3:00 pm, with visitation for friends and family held one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Fund Development, H-32, 44405 Woodward Avenue, Pontiac, MI 48341, to benefit their compassion fund.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
