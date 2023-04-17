Zeke Joseph Quakenbush of Cadillac passed away on April 14, 2023 at his home. He was 22. Zeke was born on June 24, 2000 in Cadillac.

In 2018 he graduated from Cadillac High School. He had been employed at Northern Precision and Hutchinson's in Cadillac. Zeke had many hobbies including: hunting, fishing, off roading, mud bogging, kayaking, riding Quads and three wheelers.

Survivors include his mother, Theresa Enter Quakenbush, his father, Ray (Nikki) Quakenbush; sisters: Samantha (Jerzey) Hancock and Jaya Quakenbush all of Cadillac; his nieces and nephews: Parker, Lincoln, Eleanor and Lennex; his grandmother, Jeanne Millman of Cadillac and many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.

Zeke was preceded in death by grandparents, Esther & Ray Quakenbush and great grandparents: Eleanor & Norman Enter and his Aunt Christine Morey.

Memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 5-7 PM at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. A family service will be held at a later date at LifeHouse Assembly of God Church in Cadillac. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"