Zeke Joseph Quakenbush of Cadillac passed away on April 14, 2023 at his home. He was 22. Zeke was born on June 24, 2000 in Cadillac.
In 2018 he graduated from Cadillac High School. He had been employed at Northern Precision and Hutchinson's in Cadillac. Zeke had many hobbies including: hunting, fishing, off roading, mud bogging, kayaking, riding Quads and three wheelers.
Survivors include his mother, Theresa Enter Quakenbush, his father, Ray (Nikki) Quakenbush; sisters: Samantha (Jerzey) Hancock and Jaya Quakenbush all of Cadillac; his nieces and nephews: Parker, Lincoln, Eleanor and Lennex; his grandmother, Jeanne Millman of Cadillac and many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
Zeke was preceded in death by grandparents, Esther & Ray Quakenbush and great grandparents: Eleanor & Norman Enter and his Aunt Christine Morey.
Memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 5-7 PM at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. A family service will be held at a later date at LifeHouse Assembly of God Church in Cadillac. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
