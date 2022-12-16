October Milk Production
Dairy herds in Michigan produced 984 million pounds of milk during October, up 0.3 percent from a year ago, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Regional Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. Production per cow in Michigan averaged 2,300 pounds for October, 45 pounds above October 2021. The dairy herd was estimated at 428,000 head for October, down 7,000 head from a year earlier.
Milk production in the 24 major States during October totaled 18.1 billion pounds, up 1.4 percent from October 2021. September revised production, at 17.5 billion pounds, was up 1.5 percent from September 2021. The September revision represented a decrease of 13 million pounds or 0.1 percent from last month’s preliminary production estimate. Production per cow in the 24 major States averaged 2,021 pounds for October, 18 pounds above October 2021. The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major States was 8.93 million head, 42,000 head more than October 2021 and 1,000 head more than September 2022.
