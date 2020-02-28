REED CITY — One person was killed in a fatal crash on Old 131 Thursday night.
A section of Old 131 was closed between 2 Mile and Mesceola roads just south of Reed City around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 after a 26-year-old female from Big Rapids heading north-bound crossed the center line and collided head on with a southbound vehicle.
The 26-year-old sustained fatal injuries and the driver of the south-bound vehicle, a 44-year-old male from Big Rapids, was transported to Butterworth Hospital with severe injuries, according to a press release from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. The 44-year-old remains in critical condition.
Additional occupants in the north-bound vehicle were taken to Reed City Hospital and released shortly after being cleared from the ER.
The Sheriff's Office wrote that weather conditions were a factor in the crash.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Reed City Police Department, Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, Osceola County EMS, Reed City and Big Rapids fire and rescue departments, Michigan State Police and MDOT.
No other information was released.
