Why would a farm want to work with a government program that often requires them to spend money to protect natural resources? On Thursday, October 13, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Dick Family Farm, 7710 S. 7 Mile Road, McBain, you can come to their robotic dairy farm.
Like almost any farm in our area, the Dick’s have been working with both the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for years to continually work to find solutions to help protect the environment and further enhance their farm.
The agenda for the evening will include voting for Missaukee Conservation District board members, tour of the robotic dairy barn, examples of how MAEAP and NRCS have helped this farm as well as how these programs can help other landowners. Light snacks and beverages will be provided.
Can you protect the environment and still farm?
The really short answer is, yes. Farmers are very aware that there’s more pressure to do better with much less and they have absolutely met a lot of goals without much fanfare. The technological evolution of agriculture continues to decrease the amount of fertilizers and pesticides used overall. Seed technology has made crops more efficient at taking in nutrition. Right now, there’s a new variety of field corn for corn silage that helps dairy cows utilize more of the starch in corn. Before, a lot of that starch, which could be converted into energy, bypassed their system. This may reduce the amount of corn needed to be grown. Another type of corn that researchers are trialing is short stature field corn for grain production--meaning that the corn plant is shorter, but it still produces a large ear. This reduces the need for as much fertilizer. The point is technology has really advanced to reduce the impact agriculture has on the environment.
Scientists are discovering more about soil health and how fostering a healthy soil can make a farm more resilient. Cover crops and less tillage seem to be key in keeping soil healthy, but so is adding manure, whether it’s spread on the field by machines, or by grazing animals. Biological activity is enhanced by adding manure to a soil.
Manure spreading has its own risks. Runoff can be a major concern. Most farms have set up a no spread area around any surface water or wetlands on their property. They also try very hard to till in manure on open soils within 48 hours so it doesn’t run off. If manure is applied to a just cut hay field the remaining crop will hold the manure in place most of the time.
How can MAEAP and NRCS help farmers?
Let’s talk about MAEAP briefly. It’s a voluntary program that helps farmers reduce risk to the environment and helps farmers keep the legal certainties that MAEAP provides with Michigan’s Right to Farm law.
This means that by meeting certain requirements, farmers have the right to farm and legal backing to do so. Jodi DeHate and Brandi Mitchell, the local MAEAP technicians, can come to your farm and identify things that may need to be fixed to meet the requirements of Right to Farm.
What might some of those things be? Record keeping is huge, not only for remembering what the farm has done from year to year, but it’s proof of what you have done if there’s ever an issue with someone that complains. Other items might be containment of long-term storage of liquid fertilizer. No one wants to see expensive fertilizer spill or have the container break. Or maybe more storage for manure. This helps farms apply manure at a time that works for them. A common issue to get fixed is having cement where the farm fills up at their diesel in their tractors.
NRCS and MAEAP often work with the same farms. NRCS can provide funding for projects. One of their more popular programs is the Environmental Quality Incentive Program or EQIP. EQIP provides funding for certain items if the farm meets the qualifications. The deadline for EQIP applications is November 4, so talk to Jeff Fewless or Lynnette Ramsey soon!
NRCS is a division of the United States Department of Agriculture, which means there are federal standards they must apply or adhere to for all farms. MAEAP, by contrast, is a state program and may have slightly different standards. That can be really confusing because we do such similar things.
What about landowners that aren’t farmers?
Good news, both MAEAP and NRCS can offer assistance and programs that can help and work with landowners. MAEAP technicians are housed in conservation districts. Most conservation districts have district foresters that can offer assistance to those with woodlots or connect with others that expertise in grasslands or shorelines. NRCS has programs to help with managing forests as well as putting land into different types of easements or even just giving some technical advice on how to get started with a project.
Spend some time with us on Thursday, October 13, and learn more about farming and the programs that help farmers and landowners.
Jodi DeHate is the MAEAP Technician for Missaukee, Wexford, Kalkaska and Crawford counties. She is housed at the Missaukee Conservation District in Lake City. Contact Jodi at jodi.dehate@macd.org or 231-839-7193. Brandi Mitchell is the MAEAP technician for Osceola, Lake, and Clare counties. Contact Brandi at brandi.mitchell@macd.org or 231-465-8012.
