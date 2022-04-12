The North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) is gearing up for an exciting field season.
NCCISMA is mostly known for their work in controlling invasive species in this region of Michigan. While control work on existing programs, including invasive species control on common pathways of spread (roads and trails), as well as help for local residents and land managers to control invasives on their property, will continue, 2022 is a big year for surveys.
Survey is an important component of invasive species management. Surveys are needed to get a more complete inventory of invasives in the region. Knowing what is here better enables effective control work to be focused on protecting the most valuable assets of the region.
NCCISMA will have two full-time seasonal botanical technicians to perform surveys in 2022. Completing the inventory of known invasive species in the area is key to planning the most impactful projects to seek funding for in the future.
With Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) funding through the U.S. Forest Service, NCCISMA will be using Michigan Natural Features Inventory (MNFI) data to direct survey efforts. The MNFI is a program through MSU Extension where known occurrences of threatened, endangered and sensitive species, and their habitats, are logged. Because of the sensitive nature of this information, this data is not available to the public, but is utilized by natural resource professionals and decision makers in the production of land management plans.
MNFI calls each occurrence of a natural community, rare animal or other rare species an element occurrence. According to MNFI, in NCCISMA’s coverage area of Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford Counties, there are 569 rare animal occurrences, 79 natural communities, 107 rare plant occurrences and 23 rookeries, or bird/mammal breeding grounds. NCCISMA will be obtaining MNFI data for the region in the form of digital map layers. The MNFI data will first be overlayed with Midwest Invasive Species Information Network (MSIN) map layers.
MISIN is where the state’s invasive species location data is stored. Where invasive species occurrences coincide with MNFI element occurrences, control will be performed, as appropriate. Next, the MNFI data will be used to prioritize survey areas. During the 2022 field season, NCCISMA plans to survey 2,000 acres of high value habitat for this project.
Two grants were also recently awarded to NCCISMA from the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program (MISGP). One covers much of the base costs for running NCCISMA, but also includes $40,000 to continue efforts to keep wild parsnip from spreading and dominating the landscape here. Wild parsnip is a high priority species, not just because of its aggressive growth habit, but also because its sap causes severe burns when it gets onto human skin. Wild parsnip work in 2022 will include surveys of all the roads within three miles of the region’s source population, which is along the White Pine Trail in Osceola County.
These surveys will cover 345 linear miles of roadsides in Lake, Osceola, and Wexford Counties. The second MISGP grant received this year is intended to engage ORV recreationists in stopping the spread of invasive species. Toward this goal, NCCISMA will be surveying all 527 linear miles of formal ORV trails in the region for invasive species. Mapped locations will be put onto signs at trailheads, to inform trail users of what species they may encounter on the trail, and advise of ways to decontaminate themselves and their equipment to avoid transporting invasive plant seeds or plant parts to other trails or to their homes.
In addition to these grant-funded terrestrial linear surveys, NCCISMA will be self-funding the survey of approximately 90 miles of roadsides in eastern Missaukee County. Looking at MISIN data for Missaukee County leads one to believe that the eastern half of that county is the most pristine natural area in the state. NCCISMA suspects that this is more due to an absence of data than to an absence of invasive species.
Vicki Sawicki is the North Country CISMA Program Coordinator. For more information on invasive species, visit NorthCountryInvasives.org, or contact Vicki by phone at 231-429-5072, by email at vicki.sawicki@macd.org, or stop by NCCISMA’s office at 401 N. Lake St. in Cadillac.
