One believed injured in explosion at Mesick motel

MESICK — Firefighters responded to an explosion at the Mushroom Cap Motel in Mesick late Friday night.
Few details are currently available but officials at the scene said there was an explosion but no fire. One person was transported for medical treatment but the extent of injuries is not known.
Officials were still investigating at the scene late Friday night and no other details are currently available. Make sure to return to the Cadillac News for updates.
