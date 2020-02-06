MARION —One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on M-115 near 80th Avenue in Osceola County around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Crews were called to shut down the roadway while the crash is investigated and cleaned up.
Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams confirmed one person was dead and an accident investigator was on their way to the scene. He said there didn't appear to be any other injuries.
Williams estimated the road could be shut down for another couple hours.
The Cadillac News will post additional updates on the incident as they become available.
