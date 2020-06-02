BUCKLEY — One person died Tuesday following in crash in Wexford County near Buckley.
According to a press release from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on North 11 Road between 6 Road and 8 Road at around 3 p.m.
The front seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and backseat passenger were taken from the scene to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for further medical evaluation.
Additional details on the cause of the crash, as well as the involvement of drugs or alcohol, were not available at press time.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wexford County Sheriff's Office.
